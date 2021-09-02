From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The General Evangelist, Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Worldwide, Prophet Hezekiah Oladeji, has told Nigerians that are worried about insecurity and political instability in the country that God will liberate the nation soon.

He made the disclosure on the sideline of an inter-faith prayers organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, for its members against untimely death and poverty, held at Dapo Aderogba Hall, Press Centre, Iyaganku GRA, Ibadan. An Islamic scholar, Sheikh Mudashiru Bada, who is the Chief Imam of Oluyole Central Mosque, Ibadan, also exhorted and prayed for journalists on the occasion.

According to Oladeji, “The future of Nigeria is not in the hands of anybody or any ethnic tribe. The future of Nigeria is in God’s hand. The one who owns the country will take it over sooner or later and liberate his people. When he is ready to take over Nigeria, anything can happen. There is no nation that God can totally hand over to human beings. He will take over his nation one day.

“When it was time for him to liberate Israelites, he raised David, who put Goliath to shame. So, whether we pray or not, the liberation of Nigeria by God will no longer tarry.

“Nigeria is a country that God has really endowed with a lot of wealth. But we are not obedient. If we are obedient in this country, can we exhaust the wealth? But lack of obedience to God has led to corruption and other evil things in the country. This has led to a situation whereby there is no light, no power supply, no security and so on.

“I believe that the advanced nations of the world are not the ones that will sanitise Nigeria for us. We the disobedient people are the ones that will sanitise the nation. But that won’t happen until we begin to have obedience to God’s precepts.”

The Chief Imam of Oluyole Central Mosque, Bada, in his sermon, noted: “God is the pilot of life, and this is evident in what the world is experiencing at the moment. God has been proving his superiority to mankind. Christians have been stopped from going to Jerusalem while Muslims have also been disallowed from traveling to Mecca.

“We need to be more closer to God at this sensitive time. Christians should be going to Church, while Muslims should also be going to Mosque to worship Almighty God regularly. COVID-19 is one of the consequences of our digression from the will of God. We need to fear God.”

The NUJ chairman in the state, Ademola Babalola, states that it was imperative to organise the spiritual exercise, following recent untimely deaths that took away some members of the union in the state, saying: “In the last few months, many of our colleagues had died, and the recent development calls for us to seek the face of God for Him to avert premature death among us.

“Many of our colleagues had also lost their job, these and many more call for God’s intervention which made us to call on eminent clerics to pray for journalists in Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.”

