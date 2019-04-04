Chairmen of political parties in Enugu State, under the auspices of Alliance Parties for Democratic Dividend (APDD), yesterday, conferred on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi an award as “The Best Democratic Dividend Governor in Africa.”

Leaders of the political parties, who presented the award to Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, when they paid him a courtesy visit, said they came “to honour a man who is deserving of great honours and accolades.”

Speaking on behalf of the party chairmen, the leader of the group, Dr. Gerald Abonyi, said the governor has completely demystified governance and uplifted the living standard of the masses through good governance and provision of basic infrastructure, such as good roads, basic health facilities and potable water.

Commending the governor’s style of governance in engaging the people always, Dr. Abonyi said: “Never have we seen a compassionate man of the people as a serving governor of a state.

“This is the only governor who challenges the various communities in Enugu State to list their most basic and necessary infrastructure demands and needs on a regular basis.

“He is sagacious politically, eclectic and eloquent in speeches and has an unbiased antecedent of the rich political history and terrain of Enugu State.

“Join me now, ladies and gentlemen as we present to a humble servant leader and a quintessential gentle leader of our time this award as “The Best Democratic Dividend Governor in Nigeria and Africa.”

Other chairmen at the event included Adonys Igwe of Hope Democratic Party (HDP), Ken Onyekaonwu of United Progressive Party (UPP), Afam Ani of Grand Party of Nigeria and Chinyere Madike of Action Democratic Party (ADP), among others.