Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Forum of political parties in Kogi state comprising of all registered parties in Nigeria Friday morning walked out of the stakeholders’ meeting held by INEC over alleged complicity of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof James Apam in the last general election.

The spoke man of the forum, Ibrahim Itodo while speaking with newsmen who accosted him for clarification, said the forum had lost confidence in the REC and would have nothing to do with him except he was moved out of the state.

According to the spoke man, the forum had found the REC consistently compromising with his position and duties and acting in a

the way that is inimical to feelings of majority of voters in the state.

The forum specifically accused the REC of continuous romance with the Yahaya Bello’s administration and deliberately shutting out the opposition in the state by refusing to listen or address their complaints and grievances.

The forum also accused the REC of engaging in fraudulent practices citing the examples of the last year double registration of Governor Bello which was alleged to have been orchestrated and perfected by the REC, and many other issues.

The forum, therefore, called on the INEC chairman to immediately redeploy the REC from the sate before the November 16 governorship election or else the opposition will boycott the election.

The REC while reacting to the forum’s action, said he would not make any comment over the allegations but said ” I remain unshakable”