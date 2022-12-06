From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday in Bissau, Guinea Bissau, be decorated with the country’s highest honour in recognition of his contributions to the political stability of the West African nation.

According to a statement Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Umaro Sissolo Embalo of Guinea-Bissau invited Buhari to attend a special event at the Presidential Villa that will feature the naming of a road Avenue President Muhammadu Buhari in the nation’s capital. Buhari accepted the offer.

The one-day event will showcase President Buhari’s leadership in the West Coast region, notably in Guinea Bissau, where he routinely counsels and inspires leaders on the values of peace, political inclusivity, integrity, and fostering a robust economy that fosters shared prosperity.

During the visit to Bissau, President Buhari and the Nigerian delegation will participate in a bilateral meeting.

The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed B. Monguno (Rtd) and Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Amb Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.