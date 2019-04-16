A political leader in Imo State, Chief Egbendu Mgbewelu, has warned on dangers of bringing the presidency or judiciary into disrepute.

Chief Mgbewelu, who is the secretary the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Elders Committee in the state, spoke on what he called the rash claims being made by the camps of the outgoing Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha, and his son in-law, Uche Nwosu.

He said: ‘’The Okorocha and Nwosu’s camp are spreading the vile claims that they are working in cohorts with the presidency. And that the presidency has intervened on their behalf, by directing the judiciary to award Okorocha the Imo West Senatorial ticket, whatever the circumstances.”

Already, the matter has taken a twist, as a judge of the high court has withdrawn from presiding over the case. Mgbewelu warned that the claims and actions, as precipitated by the Okorocha-Nwosu camp, are bringing the judiciary and, indeed, the presidency into public odium.

In Imo, presently, there is confusion as to the truth of the collusion of the presidency or the judiciary in the matters. ‘’The fear of a rigged judiciary is overheating the Imo polity.’’

Mgbewelu therefore, called on the Presidency to disassociate its hallowed offices from the Okorocha-Nwosu desperation to upturn the law and institute ‘’the rule of self interest.’’