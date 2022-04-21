From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Some people believed to be political thugs, on Tuesday, reportedly attacked Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, in Abia State.

It was gathered that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, in Abia State, had gone on a consultation meeting with the party’s stakeholders at Okpuala Ngwa, headquarters of Isiala Ngwa North council.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Sources from the area said hardly had the Senate minority leader had started addressing the stakeholders, than a man later identified as the Deputy Chairman of the council, Chuks Amaike attacked him, allegedly saying unprintable things about the senator over his governorship ambition.

The sources added that the enraged deputy chairman was held by some stakeholders who pleaded with him to allow Abaribe conclude his speech, but the council official was adamant.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Following the confusion, thugs who were said to already been waiting in the wings, invaded the venue of the meeting and dispersed the people.

Attempts to confirm the incident from the Senate minority leader were not successful, as his media aide, Uchenna Awom, was yet to respond to a text message sent to his phone.

The incident has, however, been greeted with condemnation by various stakeholders of the PDP who called for tolerance and understanding among politicians and political parties in the state.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Chairman of Obingwa council, Michael Nwoke, described the attack as a display of rascality by the deputy chairman of Isiala Ngwa North council and his thugs and urged the security agencies in the state to urgently invite him to explain why he chose to disrupt Abaribe’s meeting and also unravel his sponsors.