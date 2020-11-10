Prince Idris Balogun, the Oluomo of Isheri-Olofin Kingdom in Alimosho Federal Constituency of Lagos State, has cried to the Inspector-General of Police over alleged threat to his life by some top politicians in the constituency.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Balogun, said that the reason for the threat to his life was as a result of his political ambition to remove his people from economic and political bondage and provide qualitative representation to the suffering masses in his constituency.

According to him, his aspiration which is constitutional was being seen as an affront by some powers that be in the constituency.

However, he said that as a law abiding citizen, he has been trying to maintain peace despite the physical and verbal provocations.

“My travail started immediately I announced my intention to contest for the House of Representative member in the Alimosho Federal Constituency.”