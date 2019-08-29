Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Three persons, including a popular unidentified politician, are said to have been arrested by police in connection with the death of a 24-year-old woman in Sapele, Delta State.

The body of the woman, believed to be a prostitute, was discovered lifeless at a popular hotel around the Amukpe area of the town.

The woman had been declared missing three days earlier before a hotel janitor raised alarm on seeing her corpse.

Spokeswoman of the Delta State Police Command DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the arrest of one suspect in connection with the incident, adding, however, that she was not aware that the arrested suspect is a politician.

“We have arrested one of the suspects in connection with the death of the girl at the Sapele hotel. What I can’t confirm to you is whether the suspect is a politician,” the police spokeswoman said.

Daily Sun learnt that the three suspects were arrested as part of ongoing investigation into the death of the woman, who has been identified by authorities as “Abina”.

Sources tell Daily Sun that the politician was allegedly arrested in Abuja by a police team from the Sapele Area Command.

The politician was said to have led the police to Benin City, the Edo State capital, where two other suspects, a mechanic and his girlfriend, were arrested.

According to a security source:

“We got him through his phone number that took us to Abuja where we apprehended him, and from there we brought him back to Delta.

“The politician is currently helping us with investigation towards unraveling the true cause of the incident. We are detaining him at the Sapele Area Command, and we shall transfer the case to Asaba (State Police Command) once we are done for prosecution.”