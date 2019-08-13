Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, a former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, says politicians are responsible for activities of bandits terrorising the country.

Tsav told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Makurdi that banditry and most insecurities occurring in the country were created by politicians.

He said most politicians knew exactly who the bandits were and why they were carrying out such activities.

“Banditry and insecurity are created by politicians and the politicians know who the bandits are. They know why these people are doing this.

“I want to appeal to our political class to have a change of heart and cooperate with security agencies to reduce criminality in the land.

“If the police are courageous enough to search houses and monitor activities of politicians, you will see what they will recover from them,” he said.

He said increased level of corruption and porous borders had also contributed in the ongoing security challenge as most arms were smuggled into the country through the borders.

Tsav therefore advised the Federal Government to embark on massive employment of security personnel as this would mop up most of the unemployed youths from the streets and reduce criminality in the country.

According to him, security agencies, especially the police, lack manpower to handle the incessant security breaches in the country as most of the ones in the service were currently attached to politicians.

“In the police service, for instance, we have few policemen and most of them are attached to politicians. In fact, the government should reduce salary of the legislature to fund the new intake.

“It is dangerous to attach a police officer to stay with a politician for more than two years because the moment they stay long with them they become very loyal to them instead of the Nigeria police force,” said the ex-police chief. (NAN)