From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has stated that those blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for the rising insecurity in the country are getting it wrong, saying that the president inherited a rotten security system.

The governor, speaking at a national security summit organised by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Abuja, said that Nigerians should blame the political elite for the country’s insecurity situation.

The summit, among other things, was part of the means to engage with stakeholders on the alarming spate of insecurity being witnessed across the country, particularly as it affects the education sector and youth development.

‘We must get both education and security right because Mr President inherited a decayed security architecture,’ the governor said.

‘There are responsibilities that lie on our shoulders. Who are the managers of this security? The management of this security is the politician, the political class not the service chiefs nor the president.’

To overcome the current issues bedevilling the country, the governor stressed that Nigerians need to vote for those who have good track records.

‘We can get insecurity and education right. Whoever is going to be president in 2023 we must go into records before we choose and select,’ he said.

Citing the success story in Kogi, where according to him insecurity is a thing of the past, Governor Bello said every citizen in the state is so informed and know exactly who are the criminals among them.

‘Those helping us are not security men made from heaven but the same army, navy or police. We didn’t hire anyone outside the state because the citizens are up and willing to defend themselves.’

The chairman of the occasion, the governor of Ekiti, Dr Kayode Fayemi, represented by the special adviser on federal matters, Hon Makinde Araoye urged governments at various levels to ensure young people are engaged in intelligence gathering.

He stressed the need for more young people to be given platforms in electoral positions to partake in governance.

‘There is a need to prioritise the safety and security of educational institutions, including adequate protection for corps members. We must refocus on the education sector in order to reduce the out of school children,’ he said.

NANS National President Sunday Asefon, earlier in his remarks, said insecurity has become a national challenge that is threatening the nation, hence the need for the summit.

According to him, ‘all hands must be on deck to combat insecurity. It is no longer the business of the government but all of us.’

