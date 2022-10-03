Prominent politicians including the state chairman of the Booth Party, Prince Adesoji Masilo Adeleke has felicitated with former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Farounbi, on the occasion of his 78th birthday.

Prince Adeleke who is popularly called Masilo by his political associates and fans described Farounbi as a leading light in the country and Osun State in particular.

He said Farounbi is a rare breed who represents a Titan in the political space of Osun and a media icon who has contributed tremendously to the development of the media industry in the country more than any of his peers.

Masilo, the governorship candidate of the Booth Party in the last governorship election in Osun State, said the disposition of Farounbi to political development has always brought solutions to many political issues in the state.

Describing the former ambassador as an icon of many parts, Masilo said Farounbi combined academic excellence with political sagacity, and therefore emerged as a force to reckon with in the society.

Masilo while extolling the virtues of the media icon, said Farounbi’s scholarly attainment and his excellent work in the media industry distinguished him from his peers.

He said the last 78 years of Farounbi were dedicated to God and humanity and urged him to continue serving God and his people.

He prayed to God to grant the birthday celebrant long life and good health to continue to serve humanity, just as he advised him (Farounbi) not to derail from the good things he’s known for.