This is so heart breaking. This piece is like a caution to Nigerian politicians who use personal and public funds to lure young ladies. These officials engage in the despicable practice of enticing adolescent and post-adolescent females with wads of cash and expensive gifts, just to have sex with them. These rotten-to-the-core individuals recognise no boundaries when they engage in the condemnable act of arranging young girls for the pleasure of themselves, their friends and acquaintances. By their act, they denigrate the present and the future at the same time. Every day, our girls are disoriented by our politicians, who have neither shame nor conscience because they have access to money and power.

This crop of corrupt rotten politicians even have a pet way of describing the young girls whose present and future they are ruining. They refer to the young ladies, many of who are the age mates of their own daughters and nieces as ‘conference materials’ and ‘service providers.’

Reprehensible as it is, it is gradually becoming an acceptable norm because as the programme of most events around politicians are planned, the “conference materials or service providers” become the compulsory invisible ‘item seven’ which must be served at the beginning or end of the programme. Some engage these girls the moment they arrive at their hotel rooms, until they check out. It took no less than a respected personality like the former Chairman and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr. Sam Amadi, to reveal what has been going on in the tight circle of political individuals. In a recent social media post, he documented what he had observed during a recent outing: “As a special adviser, we went to open a government house built by a certain governor. Tens of very young girls sourced from a nearby university between 17-22 years were already dancing with top government officials. I accosted a senior official who said, ‘these adolescents are our counterparts.’”

This immoral muddle has gripped Nigerians for too long and something must be done about it. Many people have assailed the indecency with more horrifying tales of rampant, irresponsible and predatory sexual involvement of high-profile Nigerian leaders and politicians with very young Nigerian female students. The moral crisis, therefore, is no longer a mere tale, rather a crisis of corporate existence.

It is succinct to say that the dirty deed is as old as politics itself and fast gaining acceptability. Well-meaning Nigerians, both men and women, cannot claim to be ignorant about the news. The practice has also been adopted by the successor generation of politicians as the baton of immorality is handed over by the old politicians to next generation.

Dr Amadi wrote: “These commissioners gathered in trickles just before the meeting started and I glued my eyes seriously to my mobile phone. Probably they thought I had JAMB exam to write because they talked without caution. Their utterances were atrocious as well as appalling. A commissioner boasts of how he goes to nude night clubs to watch naked women dance but with a caveat that says… “You can look, but you cannot touch”. It was an enjoyable gist that made others laugh out loud. Another like mind added his juicy peck by standing to demonstrate perfectly how the girls roll up and down to cause the men reach Cloud 9. It was just terrible!

Meanwhile commissioners are political appointees, and if these are coming from them in their limited resources, one then imagines what happens at the higher level where the shots are called. From the grapevine, politicians’ dealings with the so-called ‘conference materials’ show the level of destruction they have done to the society. They have destroyed the economy, infrastructure, and have also destroyed the morality, and viability of human capital. A situation where a man takes in two to three ladies on the same bed to commit sin and classify it as enjoyment is a story for another day.

Regrettably, to think that some staff are recruited just for this purpose and designated as personal assistants or advisers is quite scandalous. So many PAs follow these big politicians, but each has distinctive function to accomplish. There must be one silent staff whose duty is to get Oga’s attention and approval of a babe he wants because of the office he holds cannot allow him toast a babe in the public circle. It therefore becomes someone’s duty to prepare the “food” on his behalf and he walks in to frolic, have sex romp with a stranger and strangers.

More disturbing is the fact that a university graduate is employed to source and supply young girls, from secondary and tertiary institutions, to the political “Oga” and his friends. That is a very shameful and resign-able job. These young girls who become known as ‘conference materials’ are daughters of friends, known and unknown relatives of the politicians, who they exchange among themselves. The girls are hired to satisfy the dirty sexual needs of the master, however he wants it.

More painful is the fact that at the end of such irresponsibility on both sides, the girls shamefully return to their base to lick their wounds. Not all who tried it came back with a good story to tell. Some had come back home to nurse emotional wounds inflicted on them by the horrible experiences they went through in the hands of these pot-bellied heartless politicians. Some did not return alive to tell the story. One of them once said: “After all, it is business, we negotiated and I am paying, therefore I will enjoy my ride however I like it.” I also heard a chilling story of a young girl who was arranged for a governor to have quick sex with; after the girl had done her bit and expected that she would smile home with enough cash, the governor was quoted to have said, “Are you not happy that a governor had sex with you, this is what your mates are looking for.” Imagine the trash! The poor girl sulked and left with emotional pain that would haunt her all the days of her life. A particular state in the Eastern region has become holiday destination for Nigerian men for sex romp. So, if politicians cannot find young girls to exploit as sex mates, what happens and where would they conscript girls for sexual escapades?

Of course, I know some of the readers of this column would be up in arms and hauling rocks at me for exposing the rotten life of some political personalities. But I have a word: I am not about to give this campaign to make them leave our girls alone.

Sadly, while the young girls are the victims of the ugly situation because of greed and gullibility driven by the ‘make it fast syndrome’, they are also as guilty as the politicians themselves because there is no justification for a tender girl to frolic with a man as old as her father for worldly gain. A teenager whose parents or guardian cannot afford all the designer appeals she wants to wear would definitely be a runs girl to keep up with the Joneses. She would unquestionably debase her womanhood to get what she wants, not knowing she is eating deep into her future.

But the big questions are: who casts the first stone? Why does the Nigerian society culturally justify and indulge male sexual rascality? Who initiated the runs business in Nigeria, and for how long will it entertain politician and men of means? The men of course introduced the bug that bit others and it was fast forwarded by the influx of the global system for mobile communication (GSM) which makes the act very fast and easy.

Unfortunately, the social structure of our society fuels the ugly phenomenon, but girls strongly imbued with personal discipline and the fear of God, would find ii easier to resist the many antics of the devil and its human collaborators. There is clear and present need to strengthen the sense of decency and sane mind in students in tertiary institutions because family system remains the microcosm of the society.

Dear Nigerian young girls, kindly note that women debased early cannot become moral champions of tomorrow. Resist the devil and be careful.