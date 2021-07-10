The Supreme Head, Cherubim & Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao has called on politicians with conscience and unquestionable integrity to come together and save Nigeria from disintegration.

The clergyman, in a statement said the precarious situation in the country called for principled politicians to forget their political differences and work together to provide alternatives to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre.

He said, while many Nigerians at the onset had confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari because of his antecedent, “it appears that forces beyond his control are not helping him to deliver on his promises. I have suggested to Mr president to allow opinions to flow freely, particularly from the critics”.

The Head of C & S worldwide disclosed that he was one of the firm believers of the unity of Nigeria and he is also of the conviction that Nigerians would be better to stay together and enjoy maximum benefits of unity in diversity, but regretted that the administration at the centre was doing the opposite of what would keep this country united by being insensitive to criticism.

Prophet Alao berated the government for arresting leaders of agitations for secession of Nigeria, noting that dialogue and improvement on welfare of the citizens and good governance will end all agitations.

He said: “It is naïve for anybody to say that our continued togetherness as a country is not negotiable. There is nothing that is not negotiable except death. The clamour for restructuring and devolving more power to the states to reduce the burden on the centre must be looked into.

“It is normal for people to agitate but government can calm the situation by inviting the agitators for a dialogue. Government should address some of the contentious issues they are raising and consider the call for restructuring as one of the immediate solutions to ethnic crises in Nigeria.

“Besides, the failure of the government to fulfil its campaign promises on true federalism, curbing of insecurity, economy and employment for the teeming youths roaming the streets are major challenges threatening the peace of the country. Also, the alleged seeming non-adherence to federal character in terms of appointment to top security is giving the government a bad name due to insensitive advisers. I advise the president to rectify this urgently.”

He expressed displeasure at the defection of some governors from the opposition parties to the ruling APC, saying that their motives were not to deepen democracy but to escape justice after their tenure.

He also criticised the arrest of some Christians inside the church for their anti-Buhari posture. He said, “t is sacrilegious for security agents to storm a church and arrest people because of their anti-Buhari posture. I am not making a case for them but I am concerned that they did not respect the sanctuary of God. Can they go inside a court room and arrest a suspect in the presence of a judge?”

Prophet Alao advised the Federal Government to reconsider its decision on the social media and consider unfettered information as one of the critical ingredients of democracy.

