From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has raised the alarm over fake Eastern Security Network(ESN) recruitment exercise by some politicians in the south east to cause mayhem in the zone.

IPOB in a statemwmt by its spokesperson,Emma Powerful on Thursday however warn youths in south east to desist from such exercise,insisting that it is not genuine.

He said “We wish to alert the world particularly Biafrans, that some unscrupulous elements in our land are recruiting cultists and criminals as fake ESN members to further terrorise our people in Biafraland.

“Some wicked politicians and greedy individuals in Biafraland are behind the evil agenda to create confusion and unleash mayhem on innocent people in our land. The political class is colluding with these people to sponsor the recruitment of crimials as fake ESN in their desperation to implicate IPOB and ESN.