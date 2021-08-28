By Henry Uche

As the security situation in Nigeria deteriorates abysmally, a former Deputy Director of State Security Service (SSS) Dennis Amachree has maintained that Politicians in the country are setting the tone regarding the operations of military in tackling the insecurity challenge which according to him has worsen the situation leaving citizens in agony.

Speaking on ‘National Security’ in Channels TV (Sunrise Daily) yesterday, the former Secret Security officer posited that, ‘Order From Above’ which the military often dish out as a quick response whenever they fail to launch a counter attack on insurgent is worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

According to him the intelligence community in Nigeria is well -to- do in all fronts but they are impeded by politics and Politicians. “Our intelligence Community is fit and proper to quell this ugly situation but they are handicapped because politicians set the tone. ‘Order From Above’ is a big problem because the police, DSS and others report to the Presidency. It’s a Proof that the system is bad.

“If we must solve this problem significantly, then we must be deliberate about it. It’s unfortunate we are reactive instead of being proactive security- wise and this has emboldened the terrorists to launch more attacks. How can some elements come and cause mayhem and go freely. I would expect them to be haunted.

Amachree called for the exposure of the touted ‘Unknown Gunmen’ and deal with them decisively with new strategies. On the use of Data Base, he affirmed that DSS, Police and some others Military and paramilitary Agencies have sufficient data to carry out its constitutional responsibilities but unfortunately he said, “We have data but I don’t know if they are integrated or automated,”

He reiterated that Politicians are the cause of most problems Nigeria has been grappling with over the years, more so there is no patriotism nor oneness in the country which makes National cohesion elusive.

“We must go back to the basis. The National Orientation Agency should do more to disabuse and disenchant the minds of Nigerians when necessary. We need to identify these people go for them and mitigate the risk we are facing. We should do away with sentiments. Every criminal should be dealt with properly, every tribal and religious sentiments should be jettison, Crime affects all and sundry, so we must be sincere to fix our problems,” he stressed.

