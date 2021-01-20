By Zika Bobby

Ndi Igbo Royal Heritage Worldwide (NIROH) has frowned at the ugly exchanges trailing the recent elections which led to the emergence of Prof. George Obiozor as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, describing the involvement of politicians in the process as inimical to Igbo project.

In a statement by Dr. Paul Okoye, President General of NIROH, the group urged politicians with vested interests, especially governors, to steer clear of the organisation. Okoye said the organisation is non-partisan, but committed to the unification of Ndi Igbo everywhere on the planet.

“The outcome of such an election featuring contestants of tested integrity in the Igbo project was expected to present a winner who will represent the ideals of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Our stand is that Ndigbo has to go back to the drawing board. Any election or appointment that is not generally accepted by the people should be reexamined. NIROH Worldwide is not tilted towards any political party or candidate in the Ohanaeze Ndigbo election. We are only concerned with peace and unity among Ndigbo worldwide. Ndigbo still has elders and leaders of thought and this class should stand up and play its role right away.Let us return to the days of Ime Obi Ndigbo, where the right leader is appointed by the elders and accepted by the people. We frown at every intention to politicise the Igbo project.”