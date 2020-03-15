Within a short time after the 2019 general elections, politicians in Nigeria have gone into action to prepare themselves for 2023 polls. I have also discovered that some of the people who won election in 2019 have even stopped working to prepare for the 2023 election.

There seems to be apprehension in the land over who becomes this or that in 2023. It is quite worrisome. If at this stage politicians are this aggressive in their quest, I wonder what will happen during election proper.

In all these intrigues, Nigerians are the ones bearing the brunt. Since governance has stopped in some states, suffering has pervaded the land. On Wednesday embarked on a warning strike. Cost of living has gone beyond the roof. Hospitals have stopped working. The judiciary is pronouncing judgements at its whims and caprices. Security of the people is being threatened.

In all these, resources and time meant for good governance are being frittered. Should Nigeria be in comatose because of the ambition of a few individuals in the country?

Right now the cost of foodstuff is beyond the reach of an average Nigerian. Governance in the country has been suspended because there is going to be election in 2023. It is often said that “where two elephants fight, the grass suffers.” As it stands right now, the masses are the ones at receiving end. Surprisingly, it is the poor masses that are working hard to sustain the economy. Politicians loot the treasury and use the same fund to fight themselves. Some of them budget billions of naira for litigations, hiring of thugs and image laundering and smearing of opposition’s image. It is quite sad.

While some elected officers hold their birthdays outside Nigeria, which is status symbol, others in the legislative houses budget money for expensive cars for themselves, which they will purchase outside the country. Even the richest man in Africa decided to patronize local auto manufacturer, but the legislators felt that buying their official vehicles from outside the country is befitting to their status. It is the height of hypocrisy.

Some of the governors have abandoned their responsibilities to pursue their presidential and senatorial ambitions come 2023. A number of them are busy recouping the money that they used to fund their election. Others are busy ensuring that their possible successors are roped into one problem or the other so that their hopes are scuttled.

It is only a few governors, like those of Oyo, Osun, Rivers, Enugu, Kaduna, Sokoto, Ebonyi and Ogun, among others that are actually performing. These few, like Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, have given their state a facelift since assumption of office. Makinde has given governance a human face. He has embarked on massive infrastructural development and redefined governance in the state. I say kudos to him.

My advice to politicians is that they should take things easy and squarely face the responsibilities given to them by the electorate to deliver dividends of democracy. Furthermore, they should remember that power belongs to God; therefore whoever He wishes to give, He gives. So they should stop heating up the polity.

I also urge leaders at the top to call politicians to order, because they may set this country aflame before 2023 comes.

• Peter Ogbuokwa, a media practitioner, wrote from Lagos.