Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A middle aged man has been reportedly murdered by yet to be identified gunmen in Gboko Town, Gboko Local Givernment Area of Benue State last night.

The deceased, Torkuma Yandev Amaabai, son of PDP National Ex-officio, Prince Yandev Amaabai was said to have been shot dead by people suspected to be political thugs in Gboko.

Eyewitnesses report that Torkuma, who is the first son of his father and himself an active member of the PDP, was shot to death by unknown gunmen who trailed him to a location in the town where they cut short his life at about 10 pm in the presence of onlookers.

A source in Gboko noted that the late Torkuma was returning home after a sit out with friends when he was killed adding that his remains have been deposited at the TBT hospital mortuary in Gboko.

Confirming the incident, the bereaved father Prince Amaa Bai, lamented the tragedy that had been visited in his family and wondered why anyone would choose to take the life of his first son in the most gruesome manner.

When contacted, Benue State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the report said the incident was reported on Saturday adding that investigation into the cause of the murder was in progress.

Meanwhile, Benue State Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as barbaric and unacceptable the murder of Torkuma Amaa-Bai, the son of National Ex-Officio member of the party, Prince Vincent Yandev Amaa Bai which occurred last night in Gboko.

In a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Bemgbah Iortyom, the Party stated that while it still too early to draw any conclusions about the unfortunate incident, security agencies must act with dispatch and fish out the perpetrators of this crime.

The party noted that the father of the deceased, Prince Yandev Amaabai was the Director in charge of Security of the State PDP campaign council and was very instrumental to the success of the party in the just concluded general elections.

“Prince Yandev Amaa-Bai, as a national official of our great party was also appointed to serve as the Director of Security and Intelligence on the State Campaign Organisation of the party in Benue in the just concluded elections.

“We pray that God Almighty repose the soul of the slain Torkuma in eternal rest and grant the bereaved the grace to bear this painful loss,” the statement read in part.