The Plateau chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has expressed its worry over the politicisation of the security challenges bedevilling the state.

ALGON, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Ado Abubakar, on Thursday, in Jos, said that the association was deeply pained and concerned about the unprovoked attacks.

Abubakar stated that Plateau and its citizens have been in the news over the regrettable killings and destruction of property in a series of attacks and reprisals in some parts of the state.

“We are extremely worried about the undue politicisation of the germane issues underlying the current fragile situation in the state.

“We, therefore, condemn in strong terms the partisan misrepresentations and political-cum-religious and ethnic colourations being bandied about by opponents of the administration.

“It is our considered opinion that violence is an ill-wind which blows nobody any good. We call on all segments of our society to give peace a chance as we urge affected communities to sheathe their swords.

“Aggrieved citizens should desist from taking the laws into their hands, and allow security agencies to perform their constitutional functions of arrests and prosecution,” the statement said.

Abubakar further said that against the backdrop of reports, both confirmed and unconfirmed, of planned attacks by suspected terrorists on some communities, the association accepts the metaphor that “there is no smoke without fire”.

The PRO called on security agencies to step up their intelligence-gathering mechanisms towards identifying and arresting suspects, while mounting serious surveillance on un-governed spaces claimed to be occupied by suspected terrorists.

Abubakar further stated that Plateau Gov. Simon Lalong deserved commendation, especially for his prompt responses to security issues.

“We particularly appreciate him for his concerted peace efforts, which have in the past six years enabled the state to enjoy relative peace.

“We urge our dynamic governor to remain focused and undaunted in his determination to return Plateau to the path of unity, peace and progress.

“We take exceptions to the subversive remarks against the executive governor and security agencies who have made commendable efforts to get on top of the challenging situation.

“We must state in bold terms that they deserve commendation and not condemnation, for their proactive responses to the outbreak of violence in the state”.