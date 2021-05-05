From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has cautioned against the politicisation of security issues, saying it is inimical to the corporate existence of any country.

Diri stated this yesterday when he received the new Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Obi Egbuchulam and other senior officers of the Navy in Government House, Yenagoa.

The governor in a statement Daniel Alabrah emphasised that criminals should be treated as such in order to achieve peace, stability and development in the country. What we are witnessing in the country today is part of the over-politicisation of security and other issues over the years. We are all feeling the heat. It did not start with the present administration. For us in Bayelsa, a criminal remains a criminal regardless of his political party. No matter the political colouration, we have all agreed to fight crime in this state.”

Describing Bayelsa as one of the most peaceful in the country, Senator Diri acknowledged that the existing peace in the state was as a result of the collaboration of the people, the state government and all security agencies in fighting crime and criminality. The governor urged the Navy to take advantage of the resources that abound in Bayelsa as a maritime state located close to the Atlantic Ocean.