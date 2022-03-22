From Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja

Former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni (retd) has advised the Federal Government to change tactics in tackling the security challenges confronting the country.

At a parley with media executives in Abuja, yesterday, the former soldier, who also represented Plateau South senatorial district in the eighth Senate, said government is pampering terrorists, even as he added that politics is fuelling insecurity.

“…This is a civilian government… politics is different. Once you say something and they ask which party you belong to, that colours everything. It shouldn’t be so. We should listen…In the same party, I can criticise the party, even from a different party, I can criticise! But, if you do so, they would say you are doing so as an enemy. There are many generals…we know ourselves and they can advise (government).”

Useni noted that the security challenges needed to be addressed by ensuring discipline in the military. He also said the country needs to do more to counter insecurity.

“What is happening is worrying, especially insecurity because people are killing people anyhow.”

Asked how government can address insecurity after deploying kinetic forces across the country, he replied: “Just look at the people you have appointed and given such responsibilities…What is happening now is that even some state governors give money to bandits to stop attacking them; by so doing, you are encouraging them. When the money finishes, they (will) come back. When you deal with them properly, things will change.”