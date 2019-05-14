Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has said initially he used to describe himself as techno-politician, but having spent four years on the saddle, he is now wiser.

Ambode, who said he was on a thank you visit to President Muhammadu Buhari for commissioning some of the state’s projects during his last official visit to Lagos, said politicians learn everyday.

Asked what lesson he has learnt as a politician in Lagos and in a very unpredictable terrain as Nigeria, the governor said: “You see, every politician learns everyday. The fact remains that I came in as a technocrat so I used to call myself a techno-politician but I think I am wiser now. I am more of a politician than a technocrat.”

Ambode is the first Lagos governor that would not be returning for a second term after he lost the ticket of the party in the state.

National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu’s anointed Babajide Sanwoolu is the incoming governor of the state.

On why he was in the villa, Ambode said: “You will recall that on April 25, Mr. President paid an official visit to Lagos State and he commissioned some of our projects. It is just significant for me to come officially on behalf of all Lagosians and show appreciation, thank him physically and wish him well during this Ramadan period and thank him for finding time and deeming it fit to commission those projects. Those projects are projects that will actually touch the lives of Nigerians and we are happy Mr. President was able to share his time with us and we are grateful.”

On what he wants to be remembered for as he leaves office in a couple of days, the governor said: “Well, in another 16 days or so, we will be leaving office but what is important is that I was able to have that opportunity to be elected as governor of Lagos State and to touch humanity in a way that I deem it fit. We did our best and most importantly, the projects we did were people-friendly and people-central. I just think a lot more people have enjoyed the benefits and dividends of democracy than we actually met it. And that gives me joy that we were able to touch lives. Wherever you find yourself, just make positive difference to people and Nigerians, that is the whole essence of service. I’m grateful that I had that opportunity.”