Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Rising from its 57th annual synod, the Diocese of Ibadan, Methodist Church Nigeria, declared that Nigeria has remained a third-world country because the politics in the nation has been bastardised by deformed structure.

The synod resolved that Nigeria could only grow and develop where good governance and policies, comprehensive adherent to the rule of law, justice, equity, fairness and developmental plans are upheld.

The four-day synod which ended on Sunday at Methodist Church, Odo-Ona, Ibadan, attracted dignitaries including the Archbishop of Diocese of Ibadan, Most Rev’d Olumuyiwa Odejayi; Lay President of the diocese, Dr. Ademola Idowu; Director, Centre for Econometric and Allied Research, University of Ibadan, Prof Sam Olofin, a former board member of Monetary Policy Committee of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), presbyters, reverends, council members of the church at the diocese, circuits and local church levels.

The resolution of the church was contained in a communique jointly signed by Archbishop Odejayi; the Lay President, Dr. Idowu and Synod Secretary, Very Rev’d Olumide Aluko.

The communiqué read in part: “Synod sees the Nigerian nation’s politics as a deformed structure faced with a number of issues arising thereupon. It is one where selfish self-centred, incompetent, greedy and over-ambitious and corrupt persons have taken over the affairs.

“Synod advises that politics in Nigeria can only grow and develop where good governance and policies are upheld. Comprehensive adherent to the rule of law, justice, equity, fairness and developmental plans is the only way to realise peace and progress in the nation.”

The synod also notes that the prevailing situation in the country is quite precarious in the area of security, “where we now experience incessant kidnapping, robbery attacks, indiscriminate killings, the menace of Boko Haram, ritual killings and the seeming incapability our security agents pose germane issues that should not be overlooked as they will do the nation no good.

The synod, however, frowns at the spate of killings across the nation, particularly in Kaduna, Taraba, Benue, Borno, Plateau and Zamfara states, saying the resultant death of many innocent and hopeless Nigerians, destruction of valuable property, displacement of many families and so on, leave more to be desired.

“Synod is of the view that the Federal government and the security agents should step up their actions by putting proactive and preventive measures to forestall similar occurrences. Synod would want to see religious and traditional leaders preach peace, religious tolerance and sanctity of human life to their subjects.

Synod also wants the perpetrators and culprits of insecurity and killings be made to face the full wrath of the law,” this communique stated.

On economic challenges besetting progress of the country, the synod aligned with the general opinion that Nigeria is “currently battling with serious socio-economic challenges that have led us to economic recession in spite of the government denials. The synod equally identifies losses of jobs as steering from the fold-up of many manufacturing companies in the country.

“The synod frowns at the fact that there is endemic corruption at different levels of governance and institutions, high and unstable exchange rates, high cost of raw materials, inadequate and unstable energy provision, which are the major contributors to our economic woes.

“The synod also observes that another factor parallel to provision of power is that of inadequate infrastructural facilities, and advises that the government must take deterministic step to formulate policies and programmes targeted at promoting both local and foreign investment.

“The synod believes that to create enabling business environment, concerted efforts must be made to encourage and promote small and medium enterprises.

“The synod in addition, would want to see affordable loan facilities made available to farmers to encourage large-scale farming and potential agricultural investments.

“The synod consequently agrees with those who share the idea that employing quality education on entrepreneurial skills and subsequent establishment of the trainees will further enhance creation of jobs and the nation’s economic fortunes,” the communique stated.