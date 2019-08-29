Sully Balogun

The Lagos East and West senatorial zones of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State chapter, are locked in a supremacy battle over who succeeds the state chairman of the union, Tajudeen Agbede.

The two contenders are Olawale Odugunle aka Ajilo; and Oshodi warlord and NURTW state council treasurer, Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo, representing Lagos East and West senatorial zones respectively.

Sources told Daily Sun that though, the election date and inaugurate electoral committee for the various elective positions are yet to be announced, members are on the lookout to ensure that “no ambitious, selfish officers of the NURTW hijack and dictate the process and eligibility of candidates for the post of Lagos State chairman.” A union leader, Lekan Shoaga, added: “It would amount to travesty of justice if our constitution is thrown overboard in the nomination, ratification and election of candidates for the forthcoming elections.

“The Lagos Central and West senatorial zones have produced past chairmen consecutively. It is the turn of Lagos East Senatorial District to fill the vacant position of chairman, Lagos State Council of NURTW. It would be undemocratic, unconstitutional and despicable to waive the constitution and legal provisions and framework for elections into the executive council in favour of any influential executive member.”

However, as the election fever grips members, most especially, in Shomolu, Ojota, Ketu, Oshodi, Isolo and Ejigbo axis, Ajilo and Oluomo have so far emerged candidates to slug it out. A member of Ojota branch, Saidi Bakare, said: “Ajilo’s nomination was based on compliance with the letter and spirit of geographical formula contained in our constitution, which we strongly affirm as the legal and democratic process to move forward the NURTW Lagos State.”

Concerned stakeholders and NURTW elders in Oshodi have equally pitched their tent with MC Oluomo whose posters and banners are currently being circulated in the area particularly at Oshodi Road, Ewenla, Igbehin Adun, and Sehinde Callisto Street, off Apapa-Oshodi Expressroad.

we don’t want any violence and crisis in the state

that could threaten peace, security and commercial activities. The

election should be free, fair and devoid of rancour and acrimony

which is paramount at this stage of national development”

“Oluomo is our candidate for chairmanship. We don’t want any crisis that could threaten peace and security in the state. So, for peace to reign, Oluomo should be allowed to assume the mantle of the union’s leadership in Lagos State,” Sesan Ajayi aka Sessy, a driver and NURTW member in Oshodi, said.

Party politics will play a big role in the union election, as both Ajilo and Oluomo are believed to have worked relentlessly to mobilise their members for the emergence of Bayo Oshinowo and Olamilekan Solomon as senators representing Lagos East and Lagos West senatorial districts respectively at the National Assembly.