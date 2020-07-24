TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

A former Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, has identified lack of fresh ideas in politics as the cause of leadership failure in Nigeria.

Nwuche stated this while answering questions from newsmen in PortHarcourt on state of the nation.

Nwuche, who is a mentor to youths in Rivers State opined that one of the ways to grow a state or country’s politics is by injecting new blood into the system; courageous young men and women devoid of ethnic bigotry.

He called on people with fresh ideas not to shy away from politics, saying it is a basic way the country can move to greater heights.

The former lawmaker decried the attitude of some politicians who want to play God to desist from such act in order not to hinder growth and development of the people.

Nwuche stated, “Every qualified Nigerian citizen is eligible to contest for any office of his or her choice irrespective of ethnic background.

“We have seen in the past whereby they used their position to witch-hunt Rivers sons and daughters. Such leaders should have no place in our politics and should be shown the way out.

“People should understand that they are not God and cannot be God. You cannot limit a man’s ambition or his achievements. That is between him and God.

“I am now a mentor of youths. In this game of politics, nothing ventured, nothing gained. Let them seek office legitimately and legally.

“We need to ensure that every eminently qualified Rivers sons and daughters who desire elective office should put themselves forward”, he stated.