From Desmond Mgboh, Noah Ebije, Sola Ojo, Ahmed Abubakar and Olanrewaju Lawal, Jude Chinedu, Enugu, Okey Sampson, Umuahia, Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri, Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa, Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti, Judex Okoro, Calabar, Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin, Tony John, Port Harcourt

Not too long ago, the umbrella association of onion farmers and producers, Onions Producers and Marketers Association of Nigeria (OPMAN), announced a stoppage of supply of onions to southern Nigeria, heightening fresh anxiety among farmers, traders and consumers.

National chairman of the association, Aliyu Isa, who made the announcement in Sokoto, capital of Sokoto State, cited safety concerns for their members in the South and in the course of their business as the major reason behind the discontinuation of supply. He also cited the inability of the Federal Government to compensate their members, following the alleged destruction of their property and goods in some places.

“If the government fails to adhere to the demands of the association, we are shutting down the supply of onions to the entire South by Monday, June 7, 2021,” Isa told Nigerians.

Quantifying their misfortunes in the South, he claimed that their onions and other property worth about N4.5 billion were destroyed by suspected hoodlums.

He listed Aba, Abia State, Shasa, Oyo State, and Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State as places where their members have come to harm and losses.

“Three members, 30 trailers, nine utility cars, 50 stores and 10,000 bags of onions, including other valuables were lost in all of these incidents,” he claimed.

But that was not all. He admitted that they had other grudges against the government. According to him, during the last #EndSARS protests across the country, other groups were compensated for their loses, but their members who were affected by the same crisis were ignored and unattended to.

Speaking in a similar line, the deputy chairman of the Northern Onion Dealers Association of Nigeria (NODMAN), Adamawa chapter, held that the safety of their members could not be guaranteed in the South, saying they were exposed to danger in the line of duty and in the course of their trade, especially while transporting their onions to the South.

Adamu told Daily Sun: “It has become a habit for hoodlums in the South to stop our vehicles, snatch and cart away bags of onions and set the vehicle ablaze.”

He stressed that this was unacceptable to them, while insisting that members who may default or breach the directive to suspend supply to the South would be made to face the music by the association. He admitted, however, that, at the national level, their leaders were in talks with stakeholders on how to end the attacks as well as assist those who were affected.

Like the February blaockade of supply of foodstuff to the South, the present decision to discontinue supplies to the South is not a convenient one for all to implement. It is like a knife that cuts both ways given that many farmers or businessmen along the onion chain are still counting their loses in different parts of the North.

Investigation conducted by Daily Sun shaowed that millions of naira worth of onions were lost to the boycott directives as farmers were left to bear the consequences of their refusal to sell in many northern states.

Bello Abdullahi, who spoke to Daily Sun at Karfi Onion Market, near Kura in Kano State, cautioned that political decisions like this should be well-thought-out by the union leaders, especially as it is likely to affect the farmers who cannot afford an alternative source of income, if they fail to sell.

A visit to Bakin Dogo Market in Kaduna State also showed that the price of onions dropped considerably low during the blockade, but it is on the rise now. Our reporters gathered that, during the ban, farmers sold their onions to any willing buyer for less than half the market price.

Onion sellers in the market expressed delight at the resumption of supply to the South, admitting that their market was once dead but has returned to life. When Daily Sun went there, it was a beehive of activities.

Bags of onions were piled high under trees and in make-shift shops, and sold at both wholesale and retail price, depending on the interest of the buyers.

An onion hawker in the market, Jameel Muhammed, stated that the resumption of business has helped improve prices in the market.

“When supply stopped to go to the South the other day, we sold a bag of 100kg for N18,000, but now it goes for N23,000. Also, a rubber paint-size container now sells for N800 as against N600 when we stopped the supply to the South,” Muhammed said.

Chairman of Onions Traders Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State chapter, Idris Abubakar, declined comment on the development.

According to him, “We have decided not to speak to journalists till further notice. Time will come when we will talk to journalists, but not now.”

When Daily Sun pressed further to know if they had resumed supply to the South, he simply said: “Yes, we have resumed, but I can’t speak further than this until when it is convenient for me.”

The situation is not so straightforward in Jigawa State, where farmers and onion dealers are today groaning over the glut in the state and contending with tonnes of onions wasting in stores and warehouses.

The chairman of the Tomato and Onion Sellers’ Association in Hadejia, Jigawa State, Mallam Kadimi, told Daily Sun that they were not consulted before the decision to discontinue supply of onions to the South was taken by their national leadership.

Kadimi said, despite not involving the Jigawa State onion sellers in the decision-making process, “We have, on our part, obeyed the directive, since we are a union.”

He declared that, while the suspension lasted, sellers of onions in the state suffered colossal losses, largely incurred by the major marketers and up-takers.

Giving details of the situation during the boycott, he said several markets were chock-full of with onions, resulting in the product becoming so cheap that a family could not finish N100 worth of onions in one week.

Secretary of the Nigerian Association of Onion Farmers and Traders, Kebbi State, Uba Bello, told Daily Sun that they have resumed supply to the South, following the intervention of eminent leaders from the geopolitical zone.

According to him, “We have shelved the blockage imposed on the transportation of onions to the southeastern part of the country after a dialogue with the South-East leadership in Abuja recently.

“We are going to have further discussions within this month between our leaders and the leaders from the South-East region, in one of the states in the South-East.

“At the meeting, it is expected that we would fine-tune modalities that would enhance the business and promote better understanding between us and the people there.”

He added that the cost of the onions per bag has shot up to between N16,000 and N17,000, depending on the size.

Bello also told Daily Sun that the hike in the price of onions from N10,000 or N13,000 was due to insufficient supply from Jigawa State where most traders buy the onions.

Enugu

The price of onion is stabilizing in Enugu markets after an initial hike, since northern onion dealers resumed supplying the commodity to markets in Enugu State, after initially halting supply to the South-East for one week.

Traders who spoke to our reporters at the popular Akwata section of Ogbete Market in Enugu stated that there was an artificial surge in the price of the commodity within the period.

When our reporter arrived at the market last Wednesday, he sighted a trailerload of onions being offloaded.

An onion trader, John Okeke, said the supply of the commodity was stopped but, after one week, they decided to restart supply.

He noted the sudden action by the northern suppliers forced some individuals to start hoarding onions, which resulted in sharp increase in price.

He said: “It was those people selling onions that decided to stop selling onions. It led to increase in price because there was no supply. They increased the price of the commodity that was available.

“This big bag (100kg) was sold at N18,000 but it rose to N35,000. But since last week, it has started coming down. It is now sold at N22,000. The small bag (50kg), which was sold at N9,000 rose to N19,000 but is has now come down to N13,000. The price is now coming down rapidly.

“You know how we behave here. That time some people wanted to show off and started hoarding the commodity.”

Another seller, Mrs. Gloria Okafor, revealed that the suppliers from the North changed there mind and started selling when they discovered that their goods were spoiling.

She said: “That time they said they were not bringing onions again, they added money to the one they had here. It affected us that were buying from them and we had to increase the price too. But when the goods started spoiling, they began to send it down here. Now, they are even over-supplying.”

When contacted to know if there was a contingency plan in case there was a total shutdown of onion supply, a secondary school teacher, Mrs. Roseline Okoye, said that she had bought enough onion to last the rest of the year.

She, however, said that onion was not even an important part of her cooking ingredients. She said, if there was a total blockade, she could cook without onions and it would not be evident in the taste of her food.

“They should have continued the blockade. For me, I have enough onion to last till the end of the year but that is not the point. I can actually cook without onions and I know most women can do that too.

“Onion is not as important as crayfish, salt or other seasoning that we use to cook. I know that, if they had continued, it would have opened the eyes of Igbo farmers who, if they eventually enter the business of onion farming, will overshadow whatever they are doing in the North.

“We are the ones helping them and they don’t know. It’s the same thing with tomatoes, when they stopped its supply to the East. They should stop threatening us with such things.”

Northerners’ threat empty – Traders

The recent threat by onion producers from the northern part of the country to cut supply and distribution of the product to the South-East and South-South regions following alleged harassment of their members in these areas recorded varied impacts in the states.

Daily Sun gathered that aside from the initial hiccups caused by panic buying, the supply and distribution of onions in major towns and cities of the South-East remained normal.

However, it had negative effects on the sellers and consumers of onions in Abia State, as the commodity became scarce, with the attendant sky-rocketing of prices, especially in Umuahia, the state capital.

Edwin Ukata, who sells onions at the Ubani Ibeku Market, Umuahia, said about two weeks ago when onion producers in the North took the decision, they (traders in Umuahia) did not get supplies of the commodity.

“The situation was so bad that, within the period they took the decision in the North, onions did not come into Umuahia.

“Even now that they have resumed supplies, the commodity is still scarce and the price is high because they are not bringing in the quantity they used to bring before now,” he said.

Another onion trader, Egwu Ogu, said price of onion in markets in the state was not the same since the blockade threat: “When they took that decision, no single lorry carrying onions came into Umuahia and the few traders that had the commodity hoarded them such that the prices went out of the reach of the common man.

“Although they have resumed supply, but it is not in large quantity, making the price to be exorbitant,” Ogu said.

He said a bag of onions that used to sell for between N6,000 and N10,000, now sells for over N20,000 in Umuahia.

A housewife, Helen Chikaodi, said the scarcity and high cost of onions have added to the sufferings breadwinners passed through in providing food for their families. She disclosed how, because of the scarcity in Umuahia, she had to send money across to a relation in Aba to buy some for her, although at an exorbitant rate; the quantity of onions she used to buy at N200 now costs N500.

Ebonyi, Enugu suffering hangover of supply cut

Onions dealers and consumers in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, are yet to fully recover from the scarcity as well as the increase in price that recently hit the market due to the temporary stoppage of supply to the South-East by onion producers from the North.

A visit to Ebonyi International Market and other major markets in the state capital showed that the price of the commodity was yet to drop even though the disagreement over supply of the commodity had been reportedly resolved.

An onions seller, Mrs. Bridget Nwofe, told Daily Sun that the prices of the produce were yet to return to normal, especially as some distributors were yet to finish selling the ones they bought at high cost during the crisis.

She said: “During the period, the price of 50kg bag of Onions which was initially sold at N6,500 was sold at N20,000 while 100kg bag was sold for N40,000 and above because the few distributors with contacts in the North ‘smuggled’ in a few bags and hiked the prices.

“You know onion is very important food condiment, so, no matter the price, people will still buy it. When you buy 50kg bag at N20,000 as a retailer, you will have to increase the price of each in order to recover your money and make profit.

“However, we heard that the problem has been resolved as we have started getting supplies, unlike before, but the price has not really changed.

“Now N50kg bag is sold for N17,000 while 100kg goes for N31,000.”

Another onion seller, Victor Ogbaga, expressed optimism that the price of the product would soon drop, if the supply remained constant and without any hitches.

A caterer, who wished not to be named, said the producers and distributors were forced to sell their produce because it was perishable.

According to her, the produce seems to be slightly more expensive now because it is gradually going “off season.”

At the popular tomato market at Akwatta, New Market and Akwuke, all in Enugu, where onion is sold, it was seen in large quantity.

Traders and buyers also confirmed that the misunderstanding with the suppliers and distributors had long been resolved.

In Awka, the Anambra State capital, onions were still available but relatively more expensive than it used to be. This indicated a drop in supply.

At Eke Awka Market, onion sellers said that some of the supplies they got were relatively smaller in size even as some of them said that some of them had started showing signs of decay.

They said that the reason for that might not be far from the threat by onion suppliers in the north to stop supply to the South East and South South regions.

The story was the same in Owerri, the Imo State capital, where dealers with some stock may soon run out of it. A dealer who gave his name simply as Saidu said he may sell at a high price, if the suspension persisted.

“There is no way I can continue selling at the same price if the suspension continues, now in the market they can give you two or three onions for N100 but very soon, it may be one for N100,” Saidu said.

Also, another seller, Mrs Margaret Ukachukwu told one of our correspondents that those who could afford it had bought the product in large quantity for gradual usage pending when things will be normalised.

Bayelsa

Onions scarcity subsides in Yenagoa

The scarcity of onions which was noticeable in markets across Yenagoa capital city of Bayelsa State has subsided from investigation in major markets.

Though Yenagoa was not directly affected by the blanket stoppage of food importation to the South due to the ethnic tension between northerners and southerners over attacks, a local problem of seizure of some cows the task force on open grazing triggered the embargo on importation of cow, onions, watermelon , yam and Irish potatoes to the state.

According to investigations, 35 cows seen roaming in the night along the Palm Estate/ Swali road were seized by the enforcement committee for violating the open grazing law.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr David Alagoa had defended the action of the enforcement committee arguing that the cows and the owners violated the stock, grazing, rearing and marketing law of the State which regulates the movement of cattle on the roads and streets of the State capital.

Mrs. Jessica who operates a restaurant along Bay Bridge Road said “Yes we had issues of scarcity of onions because of the issue of seized cows. Onions became so scarce that small one the size of an egg was being sold for N300, while big ones goes for N500. Even when we had money we could not see to buy. It is good that the problem has been resolved because now onions is now in the market.”

Beauty Emmanuel, who runs a restaurant along Imgbi Road, said she has stopped using onions to cook because the posture of onions sellers became annoying. According to her, why would they impose embargo on sale of onions over an issue that did not affect them directly?

“I stopped using onions to cook because the attitude of the onions sellers who are northerners became annoying. I went to the market and I was told one onion is N500. So, if I buy it, how much would I sell the food that my customers would buy? It is not only onions that make food sweet. I learnt they have resolved the problem; it is good for them because all the onions would get rotten where they keep them. They were behaving as if without us down here they can even see people to buy the onions.”

Ali Hassan, who sells onions and yam at Kpansia Market, said what happened with the scarcity of onions was unfortunate as it affected their business drastically. He declined to make comments on the issue because it has been resolved, noting that there is enough onions for people to buy now.

Cross River

Onion dealers in Cross River State have lamented that the crisis in the business in recent times was crippling them.

The dealers lamented that it has been easy doing business for now, given what they go through in this challenging security situation.

In separate interviews in Calabar, some of the dealers said they have had low fortunes in the last four months and some of them are owing banks because they borrow most times to stay in the business.

They revealed that, as at last year, 270 bags that were brought in daily, but now around 100 bags of onion is brought into the state from Sokoto.

They also said haulage fees and checkpoints have drastically affected the business, as they spend about seven days now as against two days in the past to bring onions from Sokoto to Calabar.

Speaking, the chairman of Onions Dealers Association in Cross River State, Mr. Etim Edet, lamented the multiple challenges of the dealers to ensure that they move at par with their counterparts in the North.

He said that the level of taxation makes the business so discouraging, calling on the federal government to rise to the occasion to put an end to the challenges.

“We don’t have stocks for now, we are losing so much. Unnecessary delay on the road, fear of being attack,we are losing so much, truck blocade, sometimes our onions carted away by hoodlums.

“Until we hear from our Sokoto branch chairman whom we have asked to dialogue with government official and get back to us to enable us know subsequent action”. The onions Traders Association chairman lamented.

One of the onions dealers in Bogobiri(Hausa/Fulani) community in Calabar, Shehu Umaru, revealed that there is a drastic cut in supply of onions from sokoto due to numerous challenges.

He said that before now the dealers used to pay between N20,000 to N30,000 as levies from Enugu to Calabar, stressing that the levy suddenly increased to N180,000 to N200,000 lamenting that such increment makes the business unprofitanle now.

Another dealer, Ukar Igbo said the crisis in the country has deterred farmers from keeping up with supply and this has created a major gap I. The sector as demand now outstrips supply.

As a result of this, just over 100 bags of onion is brought into the state from Sokoto as against the 270 bags that were brought in daily.

“The difference is that 270 bags were brought in daily but this has plumetted to about 100.

“We have lost quite a lot especially in the past few months because by the time the lorry arrives most of the onions will get bad and we cannot give a figure now because the onions are brought in individually.

“In addition, we have to contend with check points agberos and some of them will charge us between N20 and N30,000 and this poses a major setback for the business”, he said.

He said before now they usually spent 2-3 days to bring in onions from Sokoto to Calabar but now they spend over 7 days and this significantly undermines the business.

Decrying the charges, Mohammed Abubakar said there are no charges from Sokoto to Abuja but these charges and checkpoints begin at Lokoja.

“We don’t pay at Sokoto, Kadunna, Zamfara, Abuja but from Lokoja it seems we are going into another country.

“If you don’t pay these charges you are asked to park and pay additional charges”, he said.

He said that before now, the had over 30 people bringing in onions from Sokoto but today most of them have quit the business and they have barely few people who are into the business.

He called on government at both federal, state and local levels to intervene and check the activities of these illegal check points.

Also lamenting the decline in onions business, a restaurant operator in Calabar, Mrs. Justina Edem, said that she she has noticed a small slide in sales as the number of customers coming to patronise her got reduced in the last one week.

She stressed that when she tried to carry out a mini survey on why she has low sales in her restaurant, she said that her customers complaint of her not being serious in the preparation of her meals, adding that it was then she knew that onions spices the meals.

She called on the authorities concerned to rise up to the occasion and fix things right before things move from bad to worse.

Ekiti

Although, onions are expensive in the market, in Ekiti State, there is no scarcity of the commodity.

A visit to Oja Oba and Oja Bisi markets in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, revealed that supplies still come to markets in the state in no small quantity.

One of the sellers in Oja Bisi, who simply identified himself as Yisa, but didn’t disclose the amount he buys the bags of onions from the North, said : Onion is very cost now. I buy my onions from Sokoto State. We have some who buy from Kano, Kaduna and other northern states. We still get supplies from there. I resell a bag of onions between N25,000 and N30,000, those prices I said are today’s prices, I don’t know about tomorrow. The bag containing small balls is sold for N25,000 and the one containing big balls is sold for N30,000. I sell from N20 up to any amount. I shed from N100, N200 etc.”

Another seller at Oja Oba market, who didn’t give his name said: “ I bought these bags from Shasha market in Ado-Ekiti, and I can resell a bag for N35,000. I also buy from the North. The bag contains all sizes of onions. I sort out the balls to sell to consumers. Though, onion is cost now but we still get supplies from the North. The prices vary, we have, N20, two balls for N50, three for N50, five for N200, etc, this depends on the size of the onion. Before, we used to buy a bag from the North for N10,000 but now it is N20,000, N25,000.

Mohammed, at Oja Bisi, said. “ I can resell for N24,000 for small bag and N29,000 for big bag. I buy from Sokoto State. That is not the amount we buy from the North but it is the amount we resell in Ado-Ekiti market. We resell for that amount here in the market after we calculate the transport fare and other expenses incured. A bag of onions contains various sizes but I can help the customer to pick considerable ones for small bag and big balls for big bags. There are different species of onions, the species I sell are very good ones. Some bags of onions are stuffed with plenty of the peels, but I sort them out to ensure neatness. We have four, five or six balls for N100, we have some for N50, for N200 and so on. It depends on the amount the customer wants.”

Benin

6 trucks of onions off-load daily in Benin

The stoppage on the supply of onions from the North to the Southern part of the country, appear not to have any impact in Edo State, as the ban is being flouted by dealers of the commodity.

Our correspondents who visited the popular Oba Market, near Ring road, Benin City, Edo State, observed that those who deal on Onions displayed their wares for prospective buyers to buy.

Though there is a slight increase in the prices of various sizes of baskets of Onions, the sellers attributed the increase to off season of the commodity.

Specifically, Mallam Aruna Garuba from Kano State,‎ said the reason for the slight increase in the prices at the moment, was as a result of rain that has not fallen in Kano.

He said he sells his biggest basket for N1,000 against the usual N500 while a bag of Onion which was sold for N12,000 is now sold for N25,000.

On his part, Mallam Garuba Ibrahim, who sells his Onions at Lagos Street confirmed increase in the prices of various baskets of onions but disclosed that six trucks of Onions off-load everyday in Benin.

“I sell this basket of onions for N300 before but now, am selling it for N400 while this small one was formerly sold for N150 but now, am selling it for N200”, he said.

Ibrahim denied any knowledge of threat from any quarters of the country calling for stoppage of supply of the commodity to any part of the country but blamed the increase in prices on the scarcity of the commodity.

Onions scarce, costly in Rivers

Checks by Daily Sun showed that in the last the three weeks, not more than 10 lorries with onions had entered the popular 7UP Market, Eleme Junction, Port Harcourt.

The 7UP Market is the major and central market for perishable goods like onions, tomatoes and peppers. It is a daily market that operates as early as from 4:00am till afternoon. People from neighbouring states also buy perishable goods from the market.

Even in the face of the ongoing curfew from 8:30pm to 6:00am, people throng the market for business transaction.

It was learnt that before the stoppage, lorries-load of onions arrived the market on daily basis. According to sources at the market, at times, the lorries had to wait for days before offloading their good because of lack of enough space.

Before the ban on supply, small bag of onions was sold N7,000; while the big bag was sold between N9,000 and N10,000. The prices depended on the time the buyer arrived because of influx of buyers.

First week of the ban, the small bag skyrocketed from N7,000 to N16,000; while the big bag rise from N10,000 to N25,000.

The exorbitant prices, according to sources at the market, drastically reduced sales, because buyers were perplexed at the sudden increment and they refused to buy.

However, as at last Tuesday (June 22), the price of N25,000 has dropped to N18,000. The small bag has also dropped from N16,000 to N12,000.

When Daily Sun visited the market on Tuesday, it was discovered that no lorry has arrived since weekend.

One of the dealers, who gave his name as Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed, said that before, he used to buy up to 50 bags. He added that presently, the highest he could be is 10 bags.

This, according to Mohammed, is as a result of high cost and low demand, so that the onions will not turn rotten.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.