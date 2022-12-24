From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that politics of violence is alien to him because he is a believer of the rule of law.

The governor maintained that even in the face of political provocation, unfounded allegations and outright disregard to statutory laws by unruly political actors, his administration could not resort to political violence.

Governor Wike made the assertion at the inauguration of the 17.2 kilometre-long Bori-Kono Road that held at Methodist Comprehensive High School Premises in Baen community of Khana Local Government Area on Friday.

The governor said his administration has done so well for Rivers people in terms of project delivery, ensuring security and promoting good governance, which have earned political goodwill of Rivers electorate.

Governor Wike stressed that already Rivers people were at home to listen to his political counsel on who to vote in the 2023 election, and there is no need to recourse to political violence against anybody.

The governor noted that some people had been trying to instigate violence in the state by deliberately violating a state law that prohibits the location of political offices in residential areas of the state.

The governor stressed that nobody was harassing anybody and preventing them from their political campaigns, but such must be done in line with statutory laws of the state.

Governor Wike explained that his administration and other State governors challenged the Executive Order 10 that President Muhammadu Buhari signed in the court and won at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.