A coalition of INEC accredited domestic observers have adjudged the poll free, credible, transparent and met international standards for domestic elections.

Spokesperson for the coalition, Mr. Victor Kalu, said the law enforcement agents were duty conscious and performed their jobs dispassionately, adding: “They indeed saw the election job as a national assignment and acted accordingly. The law enforcement agents and other designated government officials to the election abided by the terms of reference and status of constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, before, during and after the election.”