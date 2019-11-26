The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Niger has called on the state government to beef up security in Shiroro and Rafi Local Government Areas to secure lives and property during the state council polls scheduled for Saturday.

Mr Yakubu Garba, the state NLC Chairman made this known on Tuesday while briefing newsmen in Minna.

Garba said that the recent attacks by bandits on the two councils may hinder the council elections in the areas as residents scattered in neighboring communities would not come back due to fear of further attacks.

He called on the state government to be proactive and provide alternative shelter for displaced people.

The NLC chairman also called for continuous surveillance of the thick forest within the area as about 70 per cent of Gurmana residents have migrated to other communities.

He said that no fewer than 17 communities in Shiroro and Rafi local governments are now living in constant fear of attacks by armed bandits.

Garba said that the communities included Bassa- Koki with seven villages, Gurmana, three villages while Manta and Manda wards have four and three villages respectively.

The NLC Chairman explained that 75 per cent of the affected people were predominantly farmers, adding that their harvested crops may be destroyed through bush burning and wild animals.

He urged the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello to reassess the situation in order to justify the huge funds spent on security in the state.

Garba advised Bello to appoint a security adviser outside security cycle, who would always be in touch with the community people and offer better advice.

He decried the situation where the health workers and teachers in the areas have abandoned their places of primary assignment owing to insecurity.

NAN reports that the state government and security agencies in the state are collaborating to tackle insecurity such as banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling among others. (NAN)