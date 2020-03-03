Some aggrieved members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ogun on Tuesday dragged the national executive of the union and 12 others to court over the conduct of the union’s election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other respondents in the suit to be heard at the National Industrial Court in Ibadan are state executives of the NURTW in Ogun.

They included Mr Ismail Mustapha, Alhaji Yusuf Bamgbola, Alhaji Kehinde Aliu and Alhaji Olayinka Banjo among others.

NAN reports that the aggrieved members are Haruna Adekonjo, Lukman Ajuwon, Jimoh Ajagbe, Funmilayo Odungbose, Sikiru Shoda and Jamiu Balogun.

The claimants, represented by Chief Olusesan Bankole, told the court that his clients were challenging the legality of the election purportedly held into the various positions of the NURTW in Ogun.

Bankole alleged that the national body of the union denied his clients the right to participate in the election conducted on Nov. 2, 2019.

The counsel said that the national body of the union prevented his clients from participating in the election by denying them the right to get the appropriate forms and other relevant documents.

Bankole further said that the election into the various positions of Ogun NURTW was conducted on Nov. 2 at 2am inside an hotel in Ijebu-Ode.

He said that the national body of the union was also biased in the manner in which it conducted the election and prayed the court not to recognise the outcome.

Bankole further prayed the court for an extension of time to tender some documents germane in prosecuting the matter and as well as respond to application on jurisdiction filed by the respondents’ counsel, Mr Olumide Akinbinu.

Akinbinu, on his part, told the court that the application challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter was filed on Dec. 28, 2019.

Justice Peter Dada, however, appealed to the parties to explore amicable resolution of the matter to ensure peace, saying both parties would not be happy if the court should be left to decide the matter.

“One side will definitely be sad while the other will be happy by the court judgment.

“It is when you settle the matter peacefully among yourselves that both sides will be happy.

“The case is adjourned till May 17 for hearing of the application,’’ Dada said. (NAN)