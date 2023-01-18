From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has been immersed in crisis over planned adoption of Bola Ahmed Tinubu by some stalwarts.

A factional National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, had ruled out such insinuation, noting that Prince Adebayo Adebayo, would not step down for anybody.

“The attention of the leadership of the SDP has been called to some dishonest and illegitimate publications by one Alfa Mohammed who had claimed he was speaking on behalf of our great party, and purportedly with respect to the party’s presidential candidate and collaboration with other political parties. But SDP disowns Mohammed and insists that ‘he is on his own.’

“As a matter of fact, Alfa Mohammed is a complete persona non-grata in the Social Democratic Party. He is a compulsive impostor and fabricator of falsehood.

“The party had in the past put a disclaimer on this same man, a former member of the party when it was first discovered that he was fond of concocting spurious, sometimes fraudulent, and unfounded reports and stories,” he had said.

But, Mohammed, a factional SDP spokesman, said some stalwarts of the party had adopted the former Lagos State governor as their likely Plan B.

In a statement yesterday, entitled: ‘Tinubu-SDP Alliance: Real Deal, Unstoppable,’ he clarified that the idea was conceived as far back as 2020 by authentic leaders of the SDP to make sure Nigerians never miss the treasure of having Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mohammed said: “The much trumpeted Tinubu- SDP Alliance deal proposal is real and unstoppable.

“It is a plan “B” option conceived since year 2020 by the authentic leaders of the SDP to make sure that Nigerians never miss the treasure of having Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as their next president if all our efforts to have him fly SDP ticket in the forthcoming February 25th 2023 presidential election fails.

“The agenda, which is known and popular amongst the elected (not appointed) National Executive Committee members of the SDP, as well as the key stakeholders is not well known to the denying ‘PROF JERRY GANA BOYS’ because they are strangers who joined the party from PDP just ‘yesterday’ along with Prof Gana who has since returned to PDP.”