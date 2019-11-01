The possibility of an impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump has split voters in the United States, according to polling data released on Friday.

An average of about 48 per cent of people participating in a number of polls said they supported the impeachment, while 44 per cent said they did not.

Democrats are strongly in favour and Republicans are strongly opposing, the data show.

The data was released by the website Five Thirty Eight, which said it based the calculations on all the polls it could find that ask respondents some version of a yes or no question about whether they support impeaching Trump.

The website said now that Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have voted to hold an official inquiry into impeachment, it is following public opinion with an impeachment polling tracker.

The House on Thursday passed a resolution covering the next steps of their inquiry, which among other things is looking into whether Trump unduly pressured Ukraine for personal political gain.

The tracker provides a view of all the polls used in collecting the data.

It also gives a view of polls that ask if respondents support an impeachment inquiry and a view of polls that ask whether respondents think Trump should be impeached or impeached and removed from office.

Impeaching a U.S. president requires a simple majority vote in the House.

While removing a president from office requires two-thirds vote of the Senate to convict.

Opposition Democrats currently hold a majority in the House, while Republicans hold a majority in the Senate. (dpa/NAN)