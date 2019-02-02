The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to display independence and be impartial in the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

The forum also expressed concern on the security situation in the country and urged government to take necessary actions. IDFP made the calls in a communiqué jointly signed by its co-chairmen, Alhaji Ishaq Kunle Sanni and Bishop Sunday Onuoha.

The communiqué was released in Abuja during IDFP’s General Assembly meeting with the theme: 2019 Elections And National Security: The Role Of Interfaith Communities.

Part of the statement reads; “That the present insecurity in the country is worrisome and alarming and call on the government to scale up their efforts to arrest the situation as the 2019 General Elections draw closer. The government should engage in massive sensitization calling on all to embrace peace and eschew violence before, during and after the elections

“That the political, religious and traditional leaders and all relevant stakeholders should be careful in their choice of words to avoid heating up the polity. That INEC should display their independence and be impartial in the conduct of the 2019 General Elections

“That government should beef up security especially in areas ravaged by conflict and ensure that no citizen is disenfranchised owing to prevailing security challenges. That the security agencies should be unbiased and remain neutral while discharging their duties during the forthcoming general elections

“The relevant stakeholders such as religious bodies, civil society organizations, town unions, youth groups have critical roles to play to douse the palpable tension and ensure hitch free elections. That politicians should see election as a platform to serve the people and should not instigate violence in the process.”