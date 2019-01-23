Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ahead of the forthcoming elections, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to show fairness and probity, warning that only free and fair elections can further deepen the nation’s democracy.

Isiaka made this known in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday at Ode-Remo during a campaign tour of Ogun East senatorial district.

The two-time governorship candidate concurred with the position of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had perfected plans to rig the forthcoming elections, noting he spoke from a position of knowledge.

He, however, urged the electoral body to show a great level of neutrality and fairness in the exercise.

Isiaka, who noted there were rumours if plans to also manipulate the election results in Ogun State, expressed confidence that the exercise will be devoid of massive irregularities.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is an elder statesman. He definitely would have more information than we do. If he says anything, we do not have a choice than to agree with him because of his position of knowledge. From my own point of view, I think INEC should be very fair in this process.

“I do not see reason why we can’t have free and fair elections in Ogun State and Nigeria. INEC should not only be fair, but must be seen to be very fair. What we are seeing so far, there is no reason for us to raise any alarm, but as we are getting to the critical stage, INEC must be very open and very clear.

“When we also see anything that will affect us, we will cry, we will shout. We are hearing rumors, we are hearing vibes, we are hearing all manner of things, and we are not entirely comfortable with that, we hope it’s just rumours and we hope that INEC will display a high level of probity and fairness in this process”, Isiaka stated.