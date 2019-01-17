Perpetua Egesimba

Grand Patron of Legacy Initiative International (LII), Kenny Martins, has expressed his confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free and fair elections in the country.

Martins, who spoke in Lagos, on Tuesday, at an event to mark his 62nd birthday, said although the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, might have a challenge to surpass the performance of his predecessor, Attahiru Jega, in 2015, he doesn’t see anybody trying to do less than what Jega did.

He said: “For now, unless something major happens, I have confidence in INEC’s capacity to conduct free and fair elections.

“The reason being that the INEC chairman must be feeling very challenged by the performance of Jega and I don’t see anybody trying to do less than what Jega did,” he said.

Martins said when Jega was the INEC chairman, there were also a lot of doubts about the elections, but, he was able to prove himself and everybody was satisfied and happy with what transpired, which resulted in what we have today.

According to Martins, his interactions with top INEC officials showed that the level of preparations and the extent of scientific innovations is commendable.

On the controversy surrounding the electoral guidelines, he said “guidelines are neither here nor there, because it can never be got right.

“With the guidelines on ground, which is almost what we have used, and which we used to deliver in 2015, we will still survive and have a credible election.”

On political thuggery and violence witnessed at some campaign rallies, recently, he said the responsibility to have a free and fair election in the country also rests on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that LII, as a group, is educating people to shun such actions, which is the reason the group engaged in a million match prayer in Abuja this January and the presidential debate it organised late last year.