Segun Adio

Supreme Head of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, Prophet Solomon Alao, has urged Nigerians not to be overwhelmed by emotions and partisanship when voting a candidate during the forthcoming general election.

He said the electorate should pray to God to guide them at point of casting their votes.

The cleric made the call, on Monday, at a press briefing, which marked the commencement of the church’s annual general conference, where he appealed to political ‘gladiators’ in the country not to overheat the polity and refrain from hate speeches or anything that would mar the credibility of the elections.

He, however, expressed confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari’s plans to build on the fair and credible electoral process that put him in power, by encouraging the law enforcement agents to be fair and provide a level-playing field.

Alao also said during his visit to the Aso Rock Villa, recently, the president assured of free and fair elections and that he would respect the views of the electorate.

Speaking on the week-long event, the cleric said it seeks to provide a unique opportunity for “representatives of Seraphs from our constituent churches, both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora to review the state of our church, by examining what we have achieved together in the last one year, and chart a new course for the new year.”