From Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure has charged corps members that would participate as ad-hoc staff during the general elections not to accept any gifts in their areas of assignment.

Kazaure who spoke yesterday while addressing corps members that are participating in the polls in Enugu State at the Enugu East Local Government headquarters, Nkwor Nike, enjoined them to go with their food and drinking water in order not have cauase to ask or accept gifts from politicians or their host communities.

He also advised the corps members to maintain neutrality and remain apolitical, warning that any corps member found in breach of the electoral processes would be prosecuted as the culprit would be on his or her own.

The DG said that corps members should remain always conscious of their safety and urged them not to engage in any form of sharp practices that could compromise the election and expose them to avoidable risk.

His word: “You must remain neutral, avoid taking anything from politicians and render your service without compromising integrity and the election.

“You must shun any form of sharp practices at the polling units to be free from unwarranted attacks.”

According to Kazaure, the police, army , Department of State Service and other security agencies will be deployed on the election day.

“So, you must appear neat in your uniform and carry your NYSC identification card, for easy identification should the unexpected happen.

“Don ’t argue with anyone and if there is crisis , run to the nearest police station or security post, ” he said .

The NYSC DG told the corps members that their voluntary participation should not be for personal interest, but in the interest of the nation.

“A set of corps members did the scheme proud during the 2011 elections, and I trust that you will do better than them,” he said .

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in-charge of Enugu State, Dr. Emeka Ononamadu, also said that the commission would do everything possible to protect the corps members.

“We are liaising with the security agencies to ensure that all corps members are well protected. So, there is security insurance for all the corps members in the state.

“ Don ’ t create any loophole in the polling unit and expose yourself to danger, as you must be transparent, and not be partisan to avoid instant reaction,” he said.