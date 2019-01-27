From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Obuah, has denied claims by the Accord Party (AP) governorship candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, that his campaign posters were being destroyed by members of the PDP in the State.

While speaking on a live radio programme in Port Harcourt, yesterday Obuah described the accusation as false, misleading and a fragment of his imagination. He said he was not surprised that such claims could come from Accord Party governorship candidate, as he has no hope in the forthcoming election.

His words: “Dumo Lulu-Briggs is a serial election loser. He thinks it is the All Progressives Congress (APC) where he was incubated and midwifed, where hooliganism is a culture”.

Obuah described PDP as a body of matured and civilized minds, who would not tamper with the campaign posters of political opponents, let alone the likes of the AP candidate, who can’t win elections even in his polling unit.

“Governor Wike has done well, and Rivers people would vote massively for him and all the PDP candidates in the coming elections,” he added.