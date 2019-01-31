Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Anambra Police Command, yesterday, entered into a peace agreement with leaders of various political parties in the state to ensure peaceful coexistence in the buildup of the election.

Speaking during the event held at the state Police Headquarters, the Commissioner of Police, Garba Baba Umar, said the signing of the agreement was to ensure peace before, during, and after the elections in the state.

He assured that the command under his watch would maintain absolute neutrality and professionalism in line with internationally acceptable best practices as well as provide a level playing field for all political parties in the state.

Umar vowed that the Anambra State Police Command would not “leave any stone unturned to ensure the success of this election.”

The command he said had initiated strategic action plan in accordance with the vision and mission of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu to achieve the objective.

“Part of the vision and mission include training and capacity building of officers and men of the command on election security and respect for human right; to partner all sister agencies for effective coverage; identify all the polling units and flash points for effective deployment, among others.”

The police boss therefore, advised the leadership of the various political parties to call their supporters to order and to be of good behaviour during the voting exercise.

“The political parties should play by the rules of the game by exploring internal mechanism to resolve their grievances in order not to heat up the polity.”