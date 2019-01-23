Tony John, Port Harcourt

The governorship candidate of the Accord Party (AP) in Rivers State, in the forthcoming election, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has declared that the state is in dire need of direction, for security, peace infrastructural and political leadership changes.

Lulu-Briggs noted serious drift from the provision of basic amenities in the state, assuring that if voted to power as governor of the state, his administration would address the rights of the citizenry, which are entrenched in the constitution of the country.

He made the statements when he declared his intent to vie for the governorship seat of the oil-rich state.

He stated: “I can assure you that the wind of change is blowing across the state. The strong wind of change is blowing down to the creeks of Rivers State.

“Rivers State is a shadow of itself. It has lost its status of Garden City of the nation, to garbage city. Rivers State has lost its status of being the treasure-base of the nation, to a trouble-based of the nation.”

Speaking further, the AP governorship candidate said the state had lost relevance in the comity of nations, noting that Rivers’ major problem is bad leadership.

“What purpose has political leadership served Rivers State since 1999? Rivers political trajectory has to change. This is the reason I ’m once again, presenting myself for the governorship of Rivers State,” he stated.

According to him, there has been an immense plot against his political ambition to govern the state, which has made him more determined to participate in the forthcoming polls.

He, however, promised that his administration would give priority to payment of bursary to Rivers State students in the tertiary institutions.

Also speaking, National Chairman of the party, Alhaji Mohammed Nanado, said Accord Party has made a good choice in the person of Lulu-Briggs, as its governorship flag bearer.

“Before we came to Rivers State, we have heard a lot about the state; before we came to Rivers State, we have heard a lot about Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

“Our party is a party of peace. We believe it is better to build human capacity than building infrastructure for selfish gains.

“When you build human beings, you build the nation. Kidnapping and crimes are on the increase in the country because attention was shifted from human-capacity development to other projects for personal interests.”

He added that if the party’s governorship candidate was given the opportunity to govern the state, Rivers would experience tremendous transformational change.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman of Accord Party in the state, Dr. Nnanna Onyekwere, said time had come for Rivers people to demand change.

“Rivers State is ripe and due for a change. Rivers people deserve the right and God is out to turn around situations in Rivers State. You are welcome to the new dawn,” Onyekwere expressed.

The highpoint of the event was the handing of flags to candidates of the party contesting for various seats in the forthcoming elections.