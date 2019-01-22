Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the state will not allow the use of N-power personnel, as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ad-hoc staff during the 2019 elections.

Governor Wike, who said this, yesterday, while speaking during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally at Ikwerre Local Government Area, in Omagwa, alleged that the N-power list was concocted to favour the All Progressives Congress (APC), with a view to rigging the elections.

He said: “I heard that INEC wants to use N-power personnel as ad-hoc staff for the elections. This is a ploy to rig the elections.

“N-power personnel will not be allowed to serve as INEC ad-hoc staff in Rivers State. If you bring them, we will chase them away.”

Governor Wike said Nigerians should share in the blame of allowing a man without knowledge of the economy to emerge as president of the country.

“The mass unemployment across the country is due to the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari as president; Nigerians should share in the blame for their suffering.

“We took our future and mandate and handed over to people who don’t understand job creation,” he said.

Wike charged the people to vote for the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for his understanding of the economy and ability to create jobs.

“All his life, Atiku has been involved in job creation. He is one of the highest employers of labour in Nigeria.”

Governor Wike urged the people to vote for PDP candidates and promised that during his second term, he will construct Omerelu and Omagwa internal roads.

Rivers State PDP chairman, Felix Obuah, performed the traditional handing over of flags to PDP candidates and appealed to the people of the area to remain steadfast.

Former Rivers state governor, Celestine Omehia, described governor Wike as a true son of Ikwerre, who has transformed the state, and the people are happy with him.

He said in Ikwerre council, governor Wike executed key projects that have improved the economy of the area.

“Wike is our son in whom we are well pleased. Ikwerre people are happy that you have kept your promises,” he said.

Chairman of Ikwerre local government area, Nwanosike Samuel, said the use of security agencies to rig elections in the area would not work in 2019.

The PDP House of Representatives candidate for Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency, Boniface Emerengwa, assured that the people will overwhelmingly vote for governor Wike and other PDP candidates.

Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof. Blessing Didia, said Ikwerre people would reciprocate the kind gesture of governor Wike through their votes.

Meanwhile, 89 political parties, registered by INEC, have endorsed Wike for a second term.

Chairmen of the 89 political parties, under the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), announced the endorsement of Wike, yesterday, during a solidarity visit to the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Speaking during the visit, Chairman of Rivers IPAC, Precious Baridoo, announced that the body has recognised governor Wike as the face of politics in Nigerian democracy.

“We’ve decided to adopt governor Wike as our sole candidate for his outstanding projects’ delivery, which has earned him several awards.”

In his response, Wike thanked the political parties for their endorsement and promised to always place the interest of the state above other considerations.