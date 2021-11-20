By Christy Anyanwu

Polo Avenue, Africa destination for luxury fashion, has collaborated with Banke Kuku, a top loungewear designer, to launch its SS22 collection at the Lagos Fashion and Design Week, 2021.

This collaboration by Polo Avenue is in line with the brand’s commitment towards fostering growth and dynamism in the Nigerian and African fashion industry by supporting and collaborating with exceptional budding fashion brands and talents. Polo Avenue has a vision to deepen global appeal and demand for Nigeria’s outstanding fashion designers and their pieces, which is paramount to ensuring that Nigeria remains at the forefront of creativity, style, and innovation.

Themed “1970s”, the collection presents Banke Kuku’s debut runway showcase, and it is inspired by the exceptional music, art, and Nigeria culture in that decade. “The 1970s collection is inspired by the peaked levels of rich, artistic creativity of that decade in Nigeria featuring a sophisticated fusion of silk and prints in pajamas sets, dresses, co-ords and separates”, the designer said. In this collection, the brand gives its Signature Monogram print a 70’s makeover to symbolize the fashion elements of that era. She adds a Flame print which is inspired by the traditional 70’s motif; and the Queen print, which revels the oil-impacted economic boom of that decade.

Also commenting about this collaboration, Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director, Polo Avenue, sad, “We are proud to collaborate with Banke Kuku on her debut runway collection at the Lagos Fashion and Design Week, 2021, where she showcased opulent, multidimensional loungewear pieces that are referenced from our rich Nigerian heritage. At Polo Avenue, our passion remains to develop and promote African fashion and talent, who show excellence and top quality in their work. We recognize the impact that supporting exceptional designers such as Banke Kuku makes in the African fashion industry, and we are glad to be pioneering this development. We look forward to future collaborations such as this, which grow Nigeria’s luxury fashion market, and impact the economy at large.”

Polo Avenue, has so far partnered with and supported leading fashion designers such as Kinabuti, Weiz Dhurm Franklyn, and Ene Maya, among others, through its Polo Avenue Fashion Series. The luxury fashion company is renowned for retailing some of the world’s most prestigious fashion brands such as Bottega Veneta, Berluti, Dolce & Gabbana, Valentino, Amina Muaddi, among others.

