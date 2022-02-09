Christy Anyanwu

Polo Luxury and Rolex have announced the opening of a new space on Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos today. The new point of sale offers professional expertise in an elegant setting that promotes a sense of harmony, discretion and intimacy with the brand.

Mr. John Obayuwana, Managing Director of Polo Luxury, said the new space showcases the timelessness and precision of Rolex watches.

“Having represented Rolex in Nigeria for many years, we are very proud to be expanding the Rolex presence in the country, upholding the highest standards of quality and service that are integral to both the brand and to our own business”.

According to him, every element of the interior design features the elegant Rolex aesthetic and radiates the values of the Rolex crown. Excellence, precision and attention to detail emanate from the careful calibration of colours and patterns in the fittings and furnishings.

“Sensitive lighting accentuates the beauty of a selection of Rolex watches, which are displayed in refined showcases lined with beige leather and finished with bronze trims. A striking emerald aqua wall highlights Rolex’s rich heritage – its wave motif referencing the iconic Oyster, the world’s first waterproof wristwatch”.

This intense green is referred around the space, creating accents that harmonize a refreshed colour palette. The walls mix textures from walnut brown wood to beige-coloured stone and hand-crafted stucco panels in a pattern that recalls the fluted bezel of the Oyster watch.

Rolex is an integrated and independent Swiss watch manufacture. Headquartered in Geneva, the brand is recognized the world over for its expertise and the quality of its products – symbols of excellence, elegance and prestige. The movements of its Oyster Perpetual and Cellini watches are certified by COSC, then tested in-house for their precision, performance and reliability.

Polo Luxury Group is one of the leading luxury goods companies in Nigeria. Founded in 1987, Polo is the Nigerian partner of some of the most distinguished luxury brands in the world and has become a reference point in West Africa as a purveyor of high-end Swiss watches, writing instruments and accessories