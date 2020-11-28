Christy Anyanwu

Polo Luxury recently unveiled Pasha De Cartier watch in their flagship store in Victoria Island, Lagos. The luxury timepiece presents a refurbish take on the original 1975 edition, and comes in steel, gold and leather straps, with winding crown set with blue sapphire. The watch was first designed in 1985. Thirty-five years later, it still retains its initial magic.

Speaking on the arrival of the Pasha De Cartier in Nigeria, Mr. John Obayuwana, Managing Director of Polo Luxury Group, said: “It is a privilege for Polo Luxury Group to be the exclusive partner in Nigeria for Cartier, one of the world’s most prestigious brands. We are honoured to be launching the Pasha De Cartier in Nigeria after 10 years. It is a truly unique timepiece with a captivating design, and it epitomizes Cartier’s commitment to versatility.”

The French Luxury watch and jewellery manufacturer established its presence in Nigeria over 10 years ago, through their exclusive partnership with Polo Luxury Group.