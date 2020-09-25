Christy Anyanwu

Nation’s leading retailer of luxury watches, Polo, has rolled out its latest offering, Pasha De Cartier.

Pasha De Cartier is an iconic timepiece, originally designed for the Pasha of Marrakesh in 1933, and considered to be the first waterproof watch from Cartier. The 2020 design pays homage to Cartier’s traditional watch-making style, combining the original 1980’s model with a more defined silhouette, and several innovative mechanisms and enhancements.

According to Jennifer Obayuwana, Executive Director, Polo Luxury, “Cartier’s patented QuickSwitch system brings an element of modernity to this timepiece, customers can customise between the steel, gold and leather straps for a truly personal look. Complete with a sapphire crystal lens, the Pasha De Cartier is available in stainless steel, 18K yellow gold, 18k pink gold, 18k white gold and diamonds.”

On the relationship between Polo Luxury and Cartier, Obayuwana, stated: “The partnership between Cartier and Polo Luxury is a testament to Polo’s unrivalled positioning as West Africa’s leading retailer for high end goods. Since the beginning of our relationship 10 years ago, Polo Luxury has continued to prove itself to be the perfect ally for Cartier in this region, attracting opulent customers from across the world, to shop the brand in our Nigeria-based boutique stores.”