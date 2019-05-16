Joe Apu

Top female Polo player, Neku Atawodi-Edun has been named brand ambassador for W Access, a product of Access Bank Plc.

At a formal presentation held at the company’s corporate headquarters in Lagos yesterday, Ayona Aguele-Trimnel, Access banks head of women banking said Atawodi Edun represents the typical African career woman, who is into different aspects of life and yet finds time to cater for her family, despite her busy schedules and playing Polo.

“She represents for us, the woman who fits into W Access profile. As a polo player, she combines her game with work, taking care of her home and is outstanding in her roles.”

Atawodi Edun, while commending Access Bank for picking her as the face of W Access said she was glad to take up the role as it would help other women in different career lines realise their dreams.

“I play polo because I find it as a sport that is full of strategies and the number one sport in the world. Every step your horse takes in the game of polo is strategic and must be calculative to be at one’s best. Women generally are multi talented and making them just career house wives is like putting them in a box. There’s a lot the women folk can achieve and should be encouraged.”