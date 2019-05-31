Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A middle age man, John Chukwudi, was, yesterday shot dead by gunmen in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State

The deceased, a senior administrative staff of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, was attacked at a popular relaxation spot in the town by the gunmen who were believed to have laid ambush for him.

Community sources said he was shot six times at close range by the assailants who monitored him until he breathed his last in the pool of his blood. The shooting caused pandemonium as customers who had come to have fun, and people within the neighbourhood, scampered for safety.

Commissioner of Police, Adeyinka Adeleke, confirmed the incident but said information was still scanty

Adeleke disclosed that the deceased was an administrative staff of the polytechnic and not a lecturer.

Also, Public Relations Officer of the polytechnic, Manfred Oyibode, confirmed the death, but added that police were already handling the matter.

“It will not be wise for me to make categorical statement on it now. He was not killed in the school premises. The news that filtered in, says the young man was just coming out from the place when he was attacked and shot. He is not a lecturer but a non-teaching staff,” he said.

Meanwhile, mother of three, who reportedly slumped and died during the maiden edition of Delta Elders’ Walk tournament, Mrs. Lovette Ighoroje, will be buried on June 22.

The deceased reportedly slumped around Mami Market area of Asaba, during a 10-kilometre walk held on Monday ahead of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s second term inauguration.

Her corpse, as at the time of filing this report, was still at the morgue at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

Investigation revealed that Ighoroje, who was in her fifties, participated in the tournament for elders between the ages of 55 and 70. She was a staff of Guidance and Counselling Department of Asagba Secondary School, Asaba, where her colleagues told Daily Sun that she was full of life on Friday before the competition.

One of her colleagues, who pleaded not to be named, said the deceased was hale and hearty when she left for the walk, adding that she is a native of Aboh in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state.

Wondering how her children would fare without their mother, the source said: “The news of her death came to us as a rude shock. If anybody had told us that she would die even in two years time, we would have doubted it.”

Investigations revealed that she slumped less than two kilometres into the walk which commenced at Abraka Junction in Asaba through Dennis Osadebay Way, Nnebisi Road, Anwai road to Government House, Asaba.