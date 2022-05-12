From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has said it would embark on a two-week warning strike from Monday, May 16.

It a statement issued after an Emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, ASUP President, Mr Anderson Ezeibe, said the Federal Government was yet to meet the union’s demands despite various ultimatums it had earlier given.

He listed the items in dispute to include; non release of the approved revitalization fund for the sector: approved N15bn yet to be released 11 months after approval by the President; non release of arrears of the new minimum wage spanning 10 months.

Also included are non release of the reviewed normative instruments for institution/management and programs accreditation: non compliance with approved retirement age, non deployment of approved salary structures, poor governance structure as well as other issues affecting standards particularly in state owned Polytechnics.

The statement said in part: “Our union suspended its industrial action declared on the 6th of April 2021 on the 10th of June, 2021 following the signing of a Memorandum of Action (MoA) with the government. The signed MoA contained a clear path to sustainable resolution of the issues in dispute with time lines attached to each of the items in dispute.

“The suspension of the industrial action was for a period of 3 months and to enable the government conclude processes already initiated in the direction of fulfillment of the items in the MoA which are process led….

“Following exhaustive deliberations, on the update as outlined above, the emergency meeting of the Union’s National Executive Council has resolved that members should withdraw their services in a 2 weeks industrial action with effect from Monday, 16th of May 2022.

“We are deploying this medium to equally appeal to members of the public to prevail on the government to do the needful within the 2 weeks period so as to avoid an indefinite shut down of the sector,” he said.