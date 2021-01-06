By Gabriel Dike

Polytechnic non-academic workers, Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP), have commenced a nationwide strike to protest the non-implementation of their demands.

General Executive Council meeting of SSANIP warned that if the Federal Government fails to implement the union’s demands, members will embark on full blown national strike, which has already crippled administrative activities in federal and state polytechnics.

SSANIP National President, Philip Ogunsipe, said the issues have been lingering for over 10 years and that the union, in the last three years, has consistently presented its demands to government.

Ogunsipe said government has continued to display nonchalant attitude towards SSANIP demands, adding that the union has resolved to commence 14 days warning strike and warned that at the expiration, the situation would be reviewed.

Chairman of SSANIP Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, Oluseye Ero-Philips, said members have complied with the directive to down tools and that the management of the institution has been informed of the warning strike.

SSANIP Chairman, Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Emmanuel Oyeyode, told Daily Sun the strike is total, stating that members, since the strike started, have stayed away from their offices.

Branch Secretary of SSANIP, Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Oyinlola Abdulmajeed, said the strike is 100 percent on, and that no members is on campus or rendering any service.

SSANIP Chairman, Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Christian Ononogo, told Daily Sun that since the strike commenced, members have stayed away from their offices and that after yesterday’s executive meeting, management were informed of the national body’s directive.

National Treasurer of SSANIP, Paul Dakogol, explained that the strike is effective in Plateau State Polytechnic as members complied with the national directive, including secretaries to management staff while the management of the polytechnic has been briefed about the industrial action.

Ogunsipe said SSANIP demands include immediate implementation of NEEDS assessment report and release of funds to public polytechnics, release of the scheme of service put on hold by the National Board for Technical Education for three years, non-payment of correct and outstanding salaries to some staff of state polytechnics.

Others are nonchalant attitude of government to Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) issues, non-payment of complete salaries and arrears of minimum wage, constitution of governing council in federal and state polytechnics and demand for investigation of rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oil and Gas, Ekowe.

The union warned the federal and state governments that failure to take action on the demands will leave SSANIP with no option than to take drastic action to see to the implementation of the demands.