Gabriel Dike

Chairman of Council of Heads of Polytechnics and Colleges of Technology (COHEADS) in Nigeria, Polytechnics sector, Masud Elelu, has said the body, made of rectors of federal and state polytechnics, is not aware of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics’ (ASUP) threat to embark on industrial action.

Elelu, who is also the rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, yesterday, told newsmen, in Lagos, that ASUP had not communicated to COHEADS of its intention to embark on another strike.

ASUP, on Tuesday, threatened to embark on a nationwide strike due to the failure of the Federal Government to implement the memorandum of understanding it signed with the union, recently.

ASUP ‘s National Publicity Secretary, Chris Nkoro, said the decision was taken at the 94th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, last week, at the Shehu Idris College of Health Science and Technology, Makarfi, Kaduna State.

Despite the publicity given to the story, Elelu, during the 141st meeting of the body, at Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), claimed ignorance of ASUP’s threat to embark on strike.

When probed further, the COHEADS chairman appealed to both government and ASUP to engage in discussion to resolve any contentious issue, in the interest of the students and the polytechnic system.

Rector of YABATECH, Obafemi Omokungbe, in his speech, said the college has continued to contribute to the technological and human capital development of the nation.

Omokungbe said the college has grown in leaps and bounds since inception, stressing that YABATECH currently has eight schools with 46 departments.

He used the opportunity to inform his colleagues (COHEADS) that YABATECH has indicated interest to host the next edition of West Africa Polytechnic Games (WAPOGA) and solicited their support.

In his goodwill message, ASUP, YABATECH chapter’s Chairman, Yekini Nureni, urged COHEADS to support the union’s struggle against the government.